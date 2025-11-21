Elon Musk has yet to address the EU's concerns directly, but has in recent days taken a light-hearted approach to the many accusations faced by Grok. Reuters
Elon Musk has yet to address the EU's concerns directly, but has in recent days taken a light-hearted approach to the many accusations faced by Grok. Reuters
Elon Musk has yet to address the EU's concerns directly, but has in recent days taken a light-hearted approach to the many accusations faced by Grok. Reuters
Elon Musk has yet to address the EU's concerns directly, but has in recent days taken a light-hearted approach to the many accusations faced by Grok. Reuters

Future

Technology

EU raises concerns over Grok and hate speech

AI chatbot previously came under EU scrutiny over possible breaches of Digital Services Act

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

November 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Elon Musk's Grok has come under criticism from the EU, which says the content generated by the artificial intelligence chatbot is grounded in hate speech.

A representative in the EU's technology sovereignty division told The National that the body was in touch with Mr Musk's company, xAI, the maker of Grok, about its concerns.

Grok’s output is appalling,” the EU representative said in an email. “Such output goes against Europe’s fundamental rights and values.”

The representative added that it was not the first time the executive body had raised issues with Mr Musk's X platform, which was recently acquired by xAI.

In March, the governing body began investigating whether Grok had breached the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), which seeks to “create a safer digital space where the fundamental rights of users are protected”.

A significant fine could be placed on xAI if the EU's concerns about disinformation go unaddressed.

“The DSA is very clear: in Europe, hate speech has no place online,” the representative said.

A response following The National's request for xAI to comment on this story was brief.

“Legacy media lies,” the email from xAI read.

Mr Musk has yet to address the EU's concerns directly, but has in recent days taken a light-hearted approach to the many accusations faced by Grok.

“Earlier today, Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me,” he joked.

Grok and Mr Musk have come under scrutiny before over hate speech, disinformation and an overall lax attitude towards tech regulatory environments.

Earlier this year, a Turkish court ruled to temporarily shut Grok down in the country due to responses to prompts being offensive and not grounded in fact.

In July, Grok started to answer user prompts with offensive comments, with some reporting that the chatbot gave anti-Semitic answers to prompts. At one point, Grok praised Adolf Hitler.

Mr Musk later blamed a technical glitch for the answers. X's chief executive at the time, Linda Yaccarino, resigned amid the controversy.

Mean likes and reposts of (a) hate posts and (b) baseline posts before and after Musk’s takeover. Black vertical lines represent standard errors. Source: PLOS ONE
Mean likes and reposts of (a) hate posts and (b) baseline posts before and after Musk’s takeover. Black vertical lines represent standard errors. Source: PLOS ONE

During an inauguration rally for US President Donald Trump, Mr Musk gave an apparent Nazi salute.

Known as Twitter before its purchase by Mr Musk in 2022, X has also come under intense criticism.

Since Mr Musk took over the site, hate speech and spam bots have increased substantially, according to a study conducted by various schools under the umbrella of the University of California.

INVESTMENT&nbsp;PLEDGES

Cartlow: $13.4m

Rabbitmart: $14m

Smileneo: $5.8m

Soum: $4m

imVentures: $100m

Plug and Play: $25m

Wicked: For Good

Director: Jon M Chu

Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater

Rating: 4/5

Essentials

The flights
Emirates and Etihad fly direct from the UAE to Los Angeles, from Dh4,975 return, including taxes. The flight time is 16 hours. Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Aeromexico and Southwest all fly direct from Los Angeles to San Jose del Cabo from Dh1,243 return, including taxes. The flight time is two-and-a-half hours.

The trip
Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic’s eight-day Whales Wilderness itinerary costs from US$6,190 (Dh22,736) per person, twin share, including meals, accommodation and excursions, with departures in March and April 2018.

 

The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 154bhp

Torque: 250Nm

Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option 

Price: From Dh79,600

On sale: Now

City's slump

L - Juventus, 2-0
D - C Palace, 2-2
W - N Forest, 3-0
L - Liverpool, 2-0
D - Feyenoord, 3-3
L - Tottenham, 4-0
L - Brighton, 2-1
L - Sporting, 4-1
L - Bournemouth, 2-1
L - Tottenham, 2-1

COMPANY&nbsp;PROFILE

Name: Cofe

Year started: 2018

Based: UAE

Employees: 80-100

Amount raised: $13m

Investors: KISP ventures, Cedar Mundi, Towell Holding International, Takamul Capital, Dividend Gate Capital, Nizar AlNusif Sons Holding, Arab Investment Company and Al Imtiaz Investment Group 

Getting there

The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly to Johannesburg or Cape Town daily. Flights cost from about Dh3,325, with a flying time of 8hours and 15 minutes. From there, fly South African Airlines or Air Namibia to Namibia’s Windhoek Hosea Kutako International Airport, for about Dh850. Flying time is 2 hours.

The stay

Wilderness Little Kulala offers stays from £460 (Dh2,135) per person, per night. It is one of seven Wilderness Safari lodges in Namibia; www.wilderness-safaris.com.

Skeleton Coast Safaris’ four-day adventure involves joining a very small group in a private plane, flying to some of the remotest areas in the world, with each night spent at a different camp. It costs from US$8,335.30 (Dh30,611); www.skeletoncoastsafaris.com

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now

Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service.

The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment.

1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days):

a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33

b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years.

2. For those who have worked more than five years

c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service.

Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPOPC%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAmna%20Aijaz%2C%20Haroon%20Tahir%20and%20Arafat%20Ali%20Khan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eart%20and%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%20u%3C%2Fstrong%3Endisclosed%20amount%20raised%20through%20Waverider%20Entertainment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
While you're here
Profile

Company: Justmop.com

Date started: December 2015

Founders: Kerem Kuyucu and Cagatay Ozcan

Sector: Technology and home services

Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Size: 55 employees and 100,000 cleaning requests a month

Funding:  The company’s investors include Collective Spark, Faith Capital Holding, Oak Capital, VentureFriends, and 500 Startups. 

More from Rashmee Roshan Lall

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21

  1. Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish
  2. Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill
  3. Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs
  4. Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast
  5. Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain
  6. Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling
  7. Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles
  8. Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding
PROFILE OF INVYGO

Started: 2018

Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo

Based: Dubai

Sector: Transport

Size: 9 employees

Investment: $1,275,000

Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The National selections

Al Ain

5pm: Bolereau
5.30pm: Rich And Famous
6pm: Duc De Faust
6.30pm: Al Thoura​​​​​​​
7pm: AF Arrab​​​​​​​
7.30pm: Al Jazi​​​​​​​
8pm: Futoon

Jebel Ali

1.45pm: AF Kal Noor​​​​​​​
2.15pm: Galaxy Road
2.45pm: Dark Thunder
3.15pm: Inverleigh​​​​​​​
3.45pm: Bawaasil​​​​​​​
4.15pm: Initial
4.45pm: Tafaakhor

School uniforms report
While you're here
On Women's Day
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: HyperSpace
 
Started: 2020
 
Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez
 
Based: Dubai, UAE
 
Sector: Entertainment 
 
Number of staff: 210 
 
Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners
While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: November 21, 2025, 5:48 PM
Elon MuskTechnologyArtificial Intelligence