OpenAI rolls out free data residency service for business users in the UAE

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said it is now offering data residency services to its business customers in the UAE, boosting compliancy and user protection amid the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence.

The option, which will allow companies to store their data in the Emirates, is available for ChatGPT's paid enterprise, education and API (application programming interface) tiers, the California-based tech major said on Tuesday.

The data residency service is already live in the Emirates and will be free of charge, an OpenAI representative told The National.

Data residency is a system in which data is stored and processed within geographical borders of a country or region, which can be a requirement for local data laws. It is a key component of data sovereignty, giving countries legal control over the data within their jurisdictions.

OpenAI, credited with pioneering the generative AI race, said companies across the UAE are adopting AI “at a remarkable pace” underpinned by the federal government's drive to promote data protection, its head of enterprise for the Middle East and North Africa, Farouk El Hamzawi, said in a statement.

“This step gives UAE institutions greater choice and confidence as they build with AI, and we look forward to continuing to partner across the public and private sectors to help realise this vision,” Mr El Hamzawi said.

Data protection has become increasingly important in the digital age, with personal and sensitive information being widely shared and available for many purposes. However, the increase of information sharing also raises the risk of misuse.

OpenAI’s Sora 2: A first look at the future of AI-generated video 02:22

UAE laws do not explicitly require company data to be stored within the country. However, Federal Decree Law No 45 of 2021, regarding the protection of personal data, defines the controls for the processing of personal data and the general obligations of companies that have personal data to secure it and maintain its confidentiality and privacy.

It also prohibits the processing of personal data without the consent of its owner, except for some cases in which the processing is necessary to protect a public interest or to carry out any of the legal procedures and rights.

Several local entities have boosted their data protection requirements to ensure safety. Abu Dhabi's financial hub ADGM, for instance, amended its data protection regulations in September, with clearer guidelines on a wider scale to protect sensitive personal data, especially for the most vulnerable.

“The government’s clear long-term vision and commitment to technology leadership … [helps] advance its Vision 2031 goals and the work of the Office of Artificial Intelligence [to] drive national adoption,” Mr El Hamzawi said.

Among the notable organisations in the UAE using OpenAI technology are AI major G42; sovereign wealth fund Mubadala; the Abu Dhabi Investment Council; Aldar Properties; and buy-now-pay-later platform Tabby, according to OpenAI.

The company also counts educational institutions, including Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, NYU Abu Dhabi, Higher Colleges of Technology and United Arab Emirates University, among its growing user base.

OpenAI is also spearheading the development of Stargate UAE, the 1-gigawatt mega data centre in Abu Dhabi, said to be the world's biggest, in co-operation with Oracle, Nvidia, SoftBank Group and Cisco to create Stargate UAE.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) What is THAAD? It is considered to be the US' most superior missile defence system. Production: It was first created in 2008. Speed: THAAD missiles can travel at over Mach 8, so fast that it is hypersonic. Abilities: THAAD is designed to take out projectiles, namely ballistic missiles, as they are on their downward trajectory towards their target, otherwise known as the "terminal phase". Purpose: To protect high-value strategic sites, such as airfields or population centres. Range: THAAD can target projectiles both inside and outside of the Earth's atmosphere, at an altitude of 93 miles above the Earth's surface. Creators: Lockheed Martin was originally granted the contract to develop the system in 1992. Defence company Raytheon sub-contracts to develop other major parts of the system, such as ground-based radar. UAE and THAAD: In 2011, the UAE became the first country outside of the US to buy two THAAD missile defence systems. It then deployed them in 2016, becoming the first Gulf country to do so.