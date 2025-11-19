Gemini 3: Google promises 'more credible' AI search results

Google has launched Gemini 3, making it the latest competitor in the generative artificial intelligence race.

The Alphabet-owned company described the tool as "powerful" and the "most intelligent" so far. The Gemini era is one of Google's "biggest scientific and product endeavours ever", according to Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai.

What is Gemini 3?

Google says Gemini 3 is faster and can answer the "toughest questions and learn more interactively because it better understands the intent and nuance of your request".

Google has also pledged more credibility: the company says Gemini 3 can search for more content relevant to queries, resulting in "even more credible" results.

Former Google chief executive says AI will be net creator of jobs 14:42

Google's AI Overview - and other generative AI platforms - have been criticised for botching certain results. And given Google Search's scale and reach, errors on it are even more magnified.

Where it is available?

Gemini 3 Pro - the first available model in Google's new AI family - can be accessed on the Chrome web browser's AI Mode tab by selecting "Thinking" from the AI Mode drop-down menu.

A Google representative told The National that the tool is now on the Chrome web browser globally and will gradually be available on all mobiles by Thursday.

Google will be making Gemini available on its search engine immediately and it's free: users only need to log in to a Google account.

Any stats on Gemini use?

Google says that its generative AI project has been doing pretty well: AI Overviews - the results that now appear on top of search results - is said to be viewed by two billion users every month and the Gemini app serves more than 650 million users per month, Mr Pichai said.

In addition, more than 70 per cent of Google Cloud customers having been using the company's AI services and 13 million developers have built with Google's generative models - all of which are "just a snippet of the impact we’re seeing", he added.

How to get rid of AI Overview results

Yes, there is a way to not see Google AI Overview results, for those who sceptical about AI-powered results.

Just type in "-ai" after a search query, and the results will appear without the AI options.

