Dubai Holding and US-based Palantir in joint venture to lead AI transformation

Artificial intelligence data mining company Palantir and Dubai Holding have launched a platform called Aither aimed at driving the AI-powered transformation of public and private sectors in Dubai.
It is the US company's first joint venture in the UAE.
Aither will combine Palantir's technology with Dubai Holding's local knowledge of the market to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen competitiveness and unlock new sources of value creation, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The agreement was signed in Dubai between Amit Kaushal, group chief executive of Dubai Holding, and Palantir executive vice president Noam Perski, in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Dubai Holding and Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.
“Through Aither, we are extending proven AI capabilities to the wider market, supporting Dubai’s digital ambitions and the UAE’s goal to accelerate economic diversification and strengthen its global leadership in the digital economy,” said Mr Kaushal.
Aither will serve as a national platform to accelerate AI adoption across Dubai’s priority industries, enabling both government and private-sector organisations to realise transformation at scale, the statement said.
It will also localise the economic value of Palantir's technologies, transferring knowledge to develop national talent and establish governance frameworks designed to guide AI implementation across the commercial landscape locally.
