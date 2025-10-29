Nvidia hits $5tn market cap to cement status as hottest stock

US chipmaker Nvidia has hit a market capitalisation of $5 trillion, cementing its status as the hottest stock amid the boom in artificial intelligence.

The California company's share price rose to more than $209 in early trading on Wednesday, pushing its market cap to cross $5 trillion.

The surge allowed Nvidia to widen its gap with second-placed Microsoft. Microsoft is the only other company with a market cap of more than $4 trillion, with Apple joining the highly elite club when it briefly breached that mark on Tuesday.

Google parent Alphabet and e-commerce giant Amazon are the only other companies with a market cap of more than $2 trillion.

A large part of Nvidia's success - and meteoric rise - has to do with the rise of generative AI, as it continues to innovate with hardware and software.

Nvidia's corporate strategy has also supported its rise, according to analysts.

"The company is navigating the trade and political jungle with remarkable agility," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"Its efforts to replace Chinese business with promising new partners - led by Europe and the Middle East - are already bearing fruit."

And its business - and market position - would only receive a further boost if the US eases restrictions to China, amid its bruising trade war with America.

US President Donald Trump and Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang have an amicable relationship. The Nvidia head has lobbied the Mr Trump for exemptions on restrictions of Nvidia chip exports to China.

"There’s a chance tensions with China will ease. And Mr Huang is already looking beyond AI — to robotics — to stay ahead of the pack," Ms Ozkardeskaya said.

"Nvidia offers an entire ecosystem for companies willing to take the AI leap."

Nvidia's rise has also been fuelled by its AI infrastructure investments and high-profile partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

"Nvidia’s ascent ... highlights the profound impact of AI-driven infrastructure investments on corporate valuation trajectories," said Paul Hoffman, an analyst at trading platform Best Brokers.

"In contrast, Microsoft and Apple, while also advancing toward $5 trillion, exhibit more moderate growth rates, suggesting a significant divergence between front-runners and other tech giants."

