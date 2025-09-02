Google won't have to split from Chrome but must share data, US judge rules

Alphabet's Google must share data with competitors to open up competition in online search, a judge in Washington ruled on Tuesday, while rejecting prosecutors' bid to make the internet giant sell its popular Chrome browser.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai expressed concerns at trial in the case in April that the data-sharing measures sought by the US Department of Justice could enable Google's rivals to reverse-engineer its technology.

Google has previously said that it plans to file an appeal, which means it could take years before the company is required to act on US District Judge Amit Mehta's ruling.

The ruling results from a five-year legal battle between one of the world's most profitable companies and its home country, the US, where Mr Mehta ruled last year that the company holds an illegal monopoly in online search and related advertising.

At a trial in April, prosecutors argued for far-reaching remedies to restore competition and prevent Google from extending its dominance in search to artificial intelligence.

