Delegates at the opening keynote of the Leap technology conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. Photo: Leap/YouTube
Future

Technology

Leap 2025: Saudi Arabia unveils plans to boost local chip manufacturing and quantum computing

Moonshot programmes for cognitive cities and artificial general intelligence also announced at the summit in Riyadh

Alvin R Cabral
February 12, 2025