Battle of the AI assistants: Can Google Gemini take on ChatGPT and Copilot in generative AI race?

Google’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/08/14/gemini-live-google-launch-event/" target="_blank">generative artificial intelligence</a> assistant Gemini, now available as a dedicated app for iPhone users globally, is expected to further solidify its position in the competitive landscape of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2024/02/09/googles-rebranded-ai-platform-gemini-includes-new-app-and-subscription-service/" target="_blank">personal AI</a> tools. This expansion to additional platforms not only increases accessibility but could also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/05/15/google-io-ai-gemini/" target="_blank">serve to democratise</a> the generative AI industry, offering more cost-effective options to consumers. Previously, iPhone users could only access Google's AI technology through the Google app or a mobile browser. However, with the launch of the Gemini app for iOS, users can engage with the AI directly, supporting text-based prompts in nearly 35 languages. Users can also personalise Gemini’s voice by choosing from 10 distinct voices. Users can also access the latest tool, Gemini Live, which enables natural and interactive back-and-forth conversations, allowing them to ask questions, brainstorm strategies, share ideas, and even seek advice. Gemini Live on iPhones is available now in over 10 languages, with more coming soon, Alphabet-owned company said. Here’s what you need to know about this development and the competition. Google's Android operating system directly competes with Apple's iOS, and together they account for more than 95 per cent of the global mobile operating system market share. As of the second quarter of 2024, Android held approximately 71.65 per cent of the market, while iOS had about 27.62 per cent, according to Statista. Google released the Gemini Android app in February. At its Worldwide Developers Conference in June this year, Apple also revealed its plans to integrate Google Gemini with its Apple Intelligence platform. “We are looking forward to integrating with other models, including Google Gemini, for instance, in the future,” Apple’s senior vice president Craig Federighi said during the event. The launch of Google Gemini on iOS could mark the first step towards that integration. However, the competition is heating up, as Apple’s virtual assistant Siri has already integrated with Gemini’s main competitor, ChatGPT, in the iOS 18.2 public beta, indicating that this feature could be available to all users within weeks. Previously known as Bard, Gemini is designed to support users in various tasks, from conversational interactions to creative projects. It leverages advanced machine learning and natural language processing technologies, making it a direct competitor to platforms such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Copilot. Gemini’s blend of conversational AI, integration with Google services, and creative tools give it an edge in some areas. For example, while ChatGPT excels in general conversational AI, Gemini’s integration with Google’s ecosystem makes it more practical for users already relying on Google apps. Unlike Siri, Gemini offers personalised conversations and advanced creative capabilities, positioning it as more than a virtual assistant. While Gemini’s features are robust, its success will depend on user adoption and how effectively it distinguishes itself in a competitive AI assistant market, industry experts said. Privacy concerns and the need for continuous updates to match user expectations will also play a crucial role in its long-term success. Google has admitted that while AI unlocks powerful new capabilities, it sometimes behaves in “unexpected ways or provides inaccurate information”. Amar Subramanya, vice president for engineering at Google Gemini, said in August that Google is working to minimise such cases by integrating user feedback and constantly evolving the technology. Despite serious efforts and huge investment, Gemini has yet to show any significant contribution to the company's sales. Google services business accounted for nearly 86.6 per cent of the company’s total sales in the third quarter of this year. It added nearly $76.5 billion to overall revenue, nearly 12.5 per cent more on an annual basis. The company did not disclose the contribution of Gemini. To quantify the contribution, last month Google announced that the Gemini app team, currently within the Google Services division, will join Google’s AI research lab, DeepMind. “We are currently evaluating the potential effect the reorganisation will have on our segment operating results,” the company said. The launch of Gemini on iPhone signals Google’s aim to expand its user base by tapping into Apple’s massive global audience. Moreover, offering Gemini free of charge on a competitor’s operating system could be a strategic move to compete more effectively with ChatGPT, which is already popular on iOS, according to industry experts. More than 234.6 million iPhone units were shipped globally in 2023, and over 1.46 billion people use iPhones, as of September this year, according to India-based data infrastructure and analytics firm Datasage. Future updates may include additional languages, enhanced capabilities, and deeper integration with third-party apps, ensuring it stays ahead in the AI assistant race. The global generative AI market size, estimated at $16.87 billion this year, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37.6 per cent from 2025 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. Recently, the iPhone manufacturer has also entered the race with the launch of Apple Intelligence. And then there's xAI's Grok, from OpenAI's friend-turned-enemy, Elon Musk. Regional businesses in the Middle East are also taking aim at the market leaders. In May, Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute introduced the second version of its large language model, Falcon 2, to compete with models developed by Google and OpenAI. In the same month, Core42, a unit of Abu Dhabi's AI and cloud company G42, launched a bilingual Arabic and English chatbot developed in the UAE, Jais Chat.