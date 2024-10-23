Twenty years of graphene, the 'wonder material'

It is two decades since scientists at the University of Manchester in the UK worked out how to isolate <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/04/01/how-superhero-compound-graphene-is-forging-a-uk-uae-bond/" target="_blank">one of the strongest materials</a> in the world. Tuesday marked 20 years to the day since professors Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov were able to extract <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/science/graphene-the-uae-backed-wonder-material-scientists-hope-will-change-the-world-1.965380" target="_blank">two-dimensional crystal graphene</a>, a single atom thick, by essentially using sticky tape to peel off thin flakes of graphite. The experiment opened the door to a new era in material science and engineering, and was to win the scientists a Nobel Prize six years later. It is difficult to exaggerate the impact the professors' work has had on a diverse number of fields. Due to graphene's extraordinary properties, its application ranges from running shoes to use in construction. Graphene is almost the stuff of science fiction – think of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a honeycomb structure. It is as strong as steel, yet incredibly light and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. It is the world’s first two-dimensional material and is one million times thinner than the diameter of a human hair. The list of industries and manufacturing processes in which graphene can be used is immense – from transport to medicine, from electronics to energy, from defence to desalination. It can replace steel in reinforced concrete in the construction sector. It is used in the biotech sector for targeted drug delivery and DIY health-testing kits. There are even running shoes with graphene, which have more grip, durability and 25 per cent greater energy return than standard trainers. “If you have an electric car, graphene is there,” Prof Geim told a recent academic summit. “If you are talking about flexible, transparent and wearable electronics, graphene-like materials have a good chance of being there. Graphene is also in lithium ion batteries as it improves these by 1 per cent or 2 per cent.” The excitement and innovation surrounding the isolation of graphene at the University of Manchester <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/04/12/uk-graphene-company-in-1-billion-uae-deal/" target="_blank">soon attracted investment from the UAE.</a> Under an agreement signed last year, this $1 billion UK-UAE partnership is one of the most ambitious projects aimed at commercialising graphene by taking it from the laboratory to large-scale manufacturing in as short a time a possible. The venture is developing and producing premium, environmentally friendly products using advanced 2D materials, including graphene-enhanced concrete that does not require cement or water and can be made using recycled materials. “As we enter the 20th anniversary since the first discovery of graphene, we are now seeing a real ‘tipping point’ in the commercialisation of products and applications, with many products now in the market or close to entering,” said Prof James Baker, chief executive of Graphene@Manchester. “We are also witnessing a whole new ecosystem of businesses starting to scale up their products and applications, many of which are based in Manchester.”