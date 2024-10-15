Gitex 2024: How Abu Dhabi's refreshed Tamm app can help investors and entrepreneurs

The new version of Abu Dhabi's Tamm government services app comes with an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/09/19/is-your-data-ai-ready/" target="_blank">artificial intelligence</a>-powered feature to help entrepreneurs navigate the economy and make investment decisions, the chairman of the emirate's Department of Government Enablement has said. The feature is one of four new components of Tamm 3.0, launched at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/14/sheikh-mohammed-says-gitex-reflects-confidence-of-global-tech-players-in-the-uae/" target="_blank">Gitex Global technology conference in Dubai</a> on Tuesday, and among the more than 800 e-services "re-engineered" to boost efficiency, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/13/abu-dhabi-will-continue-to-be-a-global-leader-in-digital-innovation/" target="_blank">Ahmed Al Kuttab</a> told <i>The National</i>. Tamm 2.0, released at last year's Gitex, "was all about simplifying the user experience, look and feel", he said in an interview. "Version three is really where the transformation element came in," he said. "This is where embedded a lot of AI to know your persona so that the platform becomes personalised for you." Users can now ask Tamm 3.0 "anything about Abu Dhabi", with its underlying AI model trained on data developed by the emirate's statistics authority. Entrepreneurs can ask the app key information such as the emirate's gross domestic product, the number of tourists it has welcomed and the size of various economic sectors. Answers will be based on the "wealth of data" available, Mr Al Kuttab said. "If you're an investor interested in investing in Abu Dhabi or expanding your [portfolio] ... just ask it," he said. Another new major feature is a crowdsource-style reporting system for safety. A fallen tree or broken traffic light can be reported by just taking and sending a geo-tagged image through the app, which can the authorities can quickly respond to. It is an evolution of the CityGuard app. In addition, Tamm 3.0 also features conversational AI similar to that used in OpenAI's ChatGPT and an enhanced auto-payment system for bills. For renewals of vehicle registrations, Tamm 3.0 will be able to summarise all the required steps – clearing fines and black points, securing insurance and inspection. It can inform a user on how much needs to be paid based on fines and live insurance quotes. In addition, the government has employed several guardrails to fend off cyber attacks and the misuse of not just Tamm but other platforms. Mobile phones on which software restrictions have been removed, most notably on Apple's iPhones, cannot install the app, Mr Al Kuttab said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/07/20/fallout-from-mass-it-outage-continues-as-crowdstrike-faces-double-trouble/" target="_blank">CrowdStrike's botched security update in July</a> – which was believed to be caused by a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/07/31/microsoft-outage-azure-ddos-attack/" target="_blank">distributed denial-of-service attack</a> and brought down Microsoft systems worldwide – did not affect the app, he said. "We were not affected at all," he said "There was no downtime." AI allows the Abu Dhabi government to equip users with their own assistant "that knows them and their unique needs, and that is making government interactions more personalised, intuitive and seamless ... tailored to each individual’s unique preferences", said Mohamed Al Askar, director general of the Tamm programme. Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a leader in the adoption of new technologies, as it prepares for the economy and society of the future. This drive is underpinned by the Abu Dhabi Digital Strategy, which focuses on five key enablers – one of them being AI across public services for real-time responsiveness. At Gitex on Monday, Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy, said the UAE aims to become a leading voice in the global “battleground” for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/11/uaes-new-ai-foreign-policy-aims-to-prevent-misuse-of-technology/" target="_blank">AI policies</a>. His comments came after the UAE Cabinet on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2024/10/11/uaes-new-ai-foreign-policy-aims-to-prevent-misuse-of-technology/" target="_blank">Friday revealed </a>an international policy on AI to help prevent the misuse of the technology. In May, the UAE Cabinet approved the establishment of a chief executive for AI in all major federal entities, which experts said highlights the level of preparation required to achieve long-term benefits and position the country as a leader in technology. "It's fair to say that Abu Dhabi is punching above its weight. The UAE ... has become the centre of attention and digital transformation, particularly in the AI space," Mr Al Kuttab said. The chairman declined to reveal how much has been invested in the Tamm app; more important, he said, is the talent that helped build the platform, which can be considered a reflection of the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi's technology landscape. This, in turn, has resulted in a number of organisations approaching the DGE for partnerships, which is a sign that Abu Dhabi's tech expertise can be exported globally. The UAE's sandbox approach to development and regulations that enable innovation allows it to "take significant steps forward. We have a lot less bureaucracy than other places have to deal with", Mr Al Kuttab said. "And the amount of money that we're investing to develop these technologies is unprecedented," he said. "The world recognises that Abu Dhabi is a leading destination for digitisation."