Space42 deal to deliver satellite internet services straight to phones of e& users

Users of the UAE’s e& network could soon connect to satellite internet using their mobile phones and devices such as laptops and televisions.

The connectivity is being made possible because of an agreement between Abu Dhabi’s space technology company Space42 and e& that would bring the 5G network to users using satellites.

The agreement also comes about a month after internet coverage in the UAE was disrupted due to cables in the Red Sea being severed, which highlighted how hybrid systems that include satellite internet could offer more back-up options.

Satellite internet technology has gained momentum over the years as companies such as SpaceX and Amazon invest billions into it to give users an alternative to traditional fibre and telecom tower systems and bring connectivity to remote areas.

An agreement was signed on Tuesday at Gitex Global 2025, the technology exhibition being held in Dubai until Friday. Ali Al Hashemi, chief executive of space services at Space42, told The National that all e& users can connect through Equatys, a co-venture of Space42 and the US firm Viasat that will develop satellites for internet coverage.

“The service will allow standard smartphones and IoT devices to connect directly to satellites,” he said. “While this will be especially beneficial in remote areas such as deserts, mountains and offshore environments, the broader goal is universal coverage, ensuring consistent connectivity across terrains.”

A agreement was signed between Space42 and e& at Gitex Global 2025. Photo: Space42

The Equatys venture was announced last month and The National reported that the plan is for it to be operational by the end of 2028. e& customers could also stay connected even where mobile networks traditionally struggle, such as deep in the desert or on ships out at sea.

Other international operators have struck similar partnerships, such as that between the US’s T-Mobile and SpaceX’s Starlink. T-Mobile launched a satellite-to-mobile network that provides connectivity to its users, including the ability to connect to apps and send and receive messages in places carrier towers do not reach.

The US firm AST SpaceMobile is building a cellular network in space that recently enabled a 4G voice call and 5G data session from space to a mobile phone. Space42 said Equatys will differentiate itself by acting as a shared satellite network for telecom operators, similar to how ground-based mobile tower companies serve multiple carriers.

Instead of each operator building its own satellites, Equatys will offer coverage in space that e& can integrate into its existing network. This shared model is intended to reduce infrastructure cost and speed up deployment across multiple countries.

Masood M Sharif Mahmood, chief executive of e& UAE, said satellite-to-phone connectivity would strengthen the company’s long-term network strategy. “Direct-to-device over 5G NTN [Non-Terrestrial Networks] is a natural extension of our network strategy,” he said. “By exploring Equatys with Space42 and Viasat, we’re validating seamless handover between terrestrial 5G and satellites on standard smartphones and IoT devices.”

