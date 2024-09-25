More than 60 per cent of debit transactions in the US run on Visa’s debit network. AP
How will the Visa lawsuit affect businesses and customers?

US Department of Justice has sued the company for using its position to stifle competition and charge consumers exorbitant fees

Alkesh Sharma
September 25, 2024

