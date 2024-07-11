AI at Paris 2024: how Olympics will be testing ground for new tech

Future
Technology
11 July, 2024
Samsung doubles down on AI with new foldables and expands wearables with Galaxy Ring
Samsung introduces generative AI features at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris
What to expect at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris
'Self-adaptive' wind turbine patent granted to UAEU inventors
UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah
Hamas ready for hostage talks and Iran’s president-elect to be sworn in
Up to 45 feared dead in Israeli strike on central Gaza school
Personal income tax in Oman: Will other Gulf countries follow suit?
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Future Beat
Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world