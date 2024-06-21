Fusion of AI and energy will boost economic globally, says Sultan Al Jaber

The fusion of artificial intelligence and the energy sector can unlock substantial economic and social value worldwide, according to Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber.

“They are interdependent, and I don't think they can ever be separated,” Dr Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, speaking on the Tools and Weapons podcast with Microsoft's vice chairman and president, Brad Smith.

AI is already influencing the demand side by boosting efficiency and consumption patterns. On the supply side, the technology has the potential to make energy grids smarter through predictive analytics, Dr Sultan said.

AI applications can facilitate in the seamless integration of renewable energy and other energy sources.

By applying latest technologies, such as machine learning, energy management systems, and digital twins to energy-intensive processes, stakeholders can significantly improve productivity and reduce emissions, Dr Al Jaber said.

“At Adnoc, for example, we already do this … we are already applying AI and we have been able to reduce our emissions by one million tonnes in only 2023 … there is of course much more we can do.”

Dr Al Jaber said that the merger of AI and the energy industry will allow for building a “bridge to a low-carbon, high-growth future.”

“I do believe we will be able to unlock the greatest opportunity and social economic development since the first Industrial Revolution … we view the integration between AI and energy as a true game-changing new economic opportunity that we will continue to invest in,” he explained.

Solar panels in a field near Five Oaks, west Sussex. Introduction of latest technologies, such as AI and machine learning, have advanced the cultivation of renewable energy globally.

Unique investment opportunity

Demand from AI sector is creating a “unique investment opportunity” for developing a new energy system, Dr Al Jaber said.

The UAE considers this as an opportunity to cultivate more partnerships and the Arab nation is currently exploring new investment opportunities in renewable energy projects globally.

“Our objective here is to make more green electrons available for the transformative growth of AI worldwide … we embraced the energy transition very early on [as] we continue to invest in reducing our carbon emissions from our current energy system while we started investing in low-carbon solutions and renewable energy.”

In 2021, the UAE unveiled its Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, a Dh600 billion plan to invest in clean and renewable energy sources over the next three decades.

It was the first Gulf country to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Clear mandate from UAE leadership

Dr Al Jaber said the mandate he received at Adnoc focused on three main areas: first, to transform Adnoc into the most advanced, progressive global energy company; second, to decarbonise Adnoc and help it become the least carbon-intensive energy producer; and third, to future-proof the company by adopting the latest low-carbon solutions and technologies.

“What we have discovered in our transformation journey at Adnoc is that AI can play an enabling role in helping us achieve our mandate.”

Dr Al Jaber said there are three mega-trends that will shape the future of humanity over the next 10 years. They include the transformative growth of AI, the energy transition, and the rise of emerging markets with the increasing importance of the global South.

“I think if we integrate the AI and energy sectors more effectively, we can reduce emissions while we ensure sustainability and prosperity through driving social and economic value everywhere,” he added.