Oman’s Etlaq spaceport testing rockets for start-ups ahead of expansion

Oman’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/04/28/omans-etlaq-spaceport-opens-ahead-of-delayed-first-rocket-launch/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/04/28/omans-etlaq-spaceport-opens-ahead-of-delayed-first-rocket-launch/">Etlaq spaceport</a> is positioning itself as a fast-track launch site for start-ups, offering quick access to rocket testing, while plans for construction of a full-scale orbital spaceport are progressing ahead of a scheduled 2027 opening. Through its Genesis programme, Etlaq has created temporary but fully operational facilities at the coastal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/04/16/oman-spaceport-fan-zone/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=socialsharebtn&related=TheNatWorld,NationalComment,LifeNationalUAE,NatSportUAE&via=TheNationalNews" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2025/04/16/oman-spaceport-fan-zone/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=socialsharebtn&related=TheNatWorld,NationalComment,LifeNationalUAE,NatSportUAE&via=TheNationalNews">desert</a> site in Duqm, allowing companies to plan and execute high-altitude missions in as little as 13 weeks. The streamlined process is designed to cater to the growing demand from private launch companies, in stark contrast to the practice in countries such the US, where launch approval from the Federal Aviation Administration can take months. Julanda Al-Riyami, chief commercial officer of Etlaq spaceport, told <i>The National</i> the Genesis programme will continue until commercial operations begin in 2027. “The facilities for the programme were established to allow launchers to come in, conduct their launch and finish their mission,” he said. The Genesis operations occupy only about 10 per cent of the total space allocated for the spaceport. The rest of the site is being reserved for the much larger, permanent orbital-class complex, which will feature three launch complexes and four pads, designed to support small, medium and heavy-lift vehicles. Construction on the full orbital spaceport is expected to begin next year, with commercial operations scheduled to start at the end of 2027. Mr Al-Riyami said regulatory frameworks have already been established and the focus has now shifted to implementing them as the detailed designs near completion. Meanwhile, the Genesis phase is acting as a critical learning curve for the Etlaq team. The spaceport plans to carry out five test launches this year to gain experience in handling a number of missions and supporting diverse customer needs. It hosted its first launch in December, when a 6.2-metre rocket blasted off on a high-altitude test flight. “We're pushing ourselves,” said Mr Al-Riyami. "Each launch tests a different kind of system on the launcher. We're conducting safety analyses, involving the right authorities and catering to mission timelines – all to ensure we have a reliable launch site. One of those customers is Advanced Rocket Technologies (Art), a start-up based in London preparing for the first flight of its Horus-4 rocket from Etlaq in the coming days. Seif Eldein Zahran, chief executive of Art, told <i>The National</i> the vehicle is designed to reach 75 metres altitude, primarily to test the rocket’s take-off and descent algorithms, a critical step towards ensuring future reusability. Reusable rockets are seen as key to cutting the cost of access to space, in a business model popularised by SpaceX. “Our reusability is key for offering a lower price per kilogram for all international and local clients,” said Mr Zahran. “This debut launch is a test bed for us to prove that we can successfully take off, land and then scale up to much bigger, higher rockets.” Mr Zahran said Art had selected Etlaq spaceport because “everything was ready”, such as the launch pad and all necessary regulations. “It's a perfect fit for us because we're catering for the Middle East and Africa,” he said. The speed and flexibility offered at Etlaq could give start-ups a vital head-start in the global launch market. While take-offs often capture public attention, Etlaq is also investing in public engagement and workforce development. Its first fanzone experience, Etlaq FX, was held alongside the planned launch of Horus-4 this week, bringing in pupils from Omani schools to learn about robotics, satellite building and bottle rocket construction. Strong winds, however, led to the launch being postponed until next week. “The idea for the fanzone started after our first launch in December,” said Mr Al-Riyami. "We noticed a lot of interest from the local and regional community. “The fan zone was designed as a safe and accessible place for people to come, engage and be inspired about the space industry.” After Horus-4, the next launch from Etlaq is expected at the end of June or in early July, with three more planned for nearer the end of the year.