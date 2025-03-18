Boeing astronauts begin journey back to Earth after nine months stuck in space

Two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/08/24/boeing-starliner-crew-will-return-next-year-on-spacex-craft/" target="_blank">Boeing </a>astronauts began their journey back to Earth this morning after being stuck aboard the International Space Station for nine months due to a spate of technical faults with their Starliner spacecraft that prolonged a planned eight-day stay. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/asia/2024/10/25/sunita-williams-indian-village-spacex-boeing-starliner/" target="_blank">Suni Williams</a> and Butch Wilmore undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule at 9.05am GST, along with two other astronauts, with a splashdown off the coast of Florida expected at 1.57am, Wednesday. Their departure marked the end of a eight-day mission that stretched for months, now in the political spotlight as President Donald Trump ordered billionaire Elon Musk to bring them home, blaming Joe Biden for abandoning them. Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday that he had spoken with Nasa’s acting administrator Jane Petro, who was co-ordinating with “our team of highly respected scientists, space engineers and various other geniuses” to bring the astronauts home. “This began when I asked Elon Musk to go up and get the abandoned astronauts, because the Biden Administration was incapable of doing so. They shamefully forgot about the astronauts, because they considered it to be a very embarrassing event for them – another thing I inherited from that failed group of incompetents,” he said. The Crew-9 return, which Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore became part of after their return was delayed, was also made possible after a replacement group, Crew-10, arrived on the station on Sunday. Their return has become a focus for the new US administration, with Mr Trump and Mr Musk claiming to have offered Nasa an earlier opportunity to bring the astronauts back, which they said was declined by the Biden administration. Dr Gordon Osinski, an Earth Sciences professor and planetary geologist at the Western University in Canada told <i>The National</i> that “it has always been the plan” that a SpaceX vehicle would be bringing the astronauts back after the Starliner suffered technical issues. “I can only speculate on what President Trump expects to gain from this, but the facts are that the plan to return Sunita Williams and Barry (Butch) Wilmore from the ISS were actually made under the previous administration, well before the President was sworn in,” said Dr Osinski. “The original schedule under the previous administration was actually for this flight to occur in February, so perhaps this is the urgency.” During a video press conference held with the astronauts on the ISS on March 6, Mr Wilmore said they had “heard some of these different things that have been said". "I can tell you at the outset, all of us have the utmost respect for Mr Musk and obviously, respect and admiration for our President of the United States, Donald Trump. The words they've said, politics, I mean, that's part of life. We understand that. And there's an important reason why we have a political system and the political system that we do have, and we're behind it 100 per cent,” he said. Ms Williams and Mr Wilmore had launched aboard the Boeing Starliner capsule on June 5 as part of the first crewed test flight under Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme, which aims to give the agency multiple “taxi” options for its astronauts to fly into orbit. SpaceX, however, continues to be only reliable option in the US, having transported 10 crews to the ISS for the agency so far. Josh Colwell, associate dean of the College of Sciences at The University of Central Florida, told <i>The National </i>that the technical problems with the Starliner vehicle “are the kinds of things that normally come up during a testing programme”. “This mission was a test mission, and the result of that test was the discovery of some subsystems that need work before full flight certification of the vehicle,” he said. “It is better to have multiple options for any activity, and access to space is no exception. “Nasa and the space programme as a whole will be better off with multiple options for getting people to space. Nothing about this particular test flight should affect the plan that Nasa had in place for commercial crew operations, but I cannot predict what decisions the government or agency will make regarding these programmes and whether they have anything to do with the Starliner test mission.” Mr Musk is a “special employee” of the US government, leading the Department of Government Efficiency, with the remit of reducing federal spending. Nasa is also likely to be affected, with reports suggesting there could be a 50 per cent cut in the agency’s spending on science activities. On Monday, Nasa was given a one-week extension to a White House directive to develop a plan of restructuring of the agency’s workforce, which includes “large-scale lay-offs”. The future of the Starliner programme is also uncertain, with Boeing developing the Starliner for nearly a decade. The programme has faced various technical issues over the years, including on this first crewed test flight, in which the craft suffered helium leaks and thruster issues. “The fact that it has taken so long to return Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore from the ISS is an excellent demonstration as to why we need more options to transport crew and cargo to the ISS. There needs to be redundancy in case of unexpected events,” said Dr Osinski. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the US space programme, including how potential budget cuts would affect Nasa and its partners. Mr Musk has called for an earlier retirement of the ISS, so focus can be redirected to launching crewed missions to Mars – a goal he has long campaigned for, especially during the recent US presidential election. The Planetary Society, a US non-profit organisation, had said the proposed 50 per cent budget cut in Nasa’s science activities would amount to an “extinction event” for space science and exploration. Lin Kayser, co-founder of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/space/2024/06/17/dubai-company-successfully-test-fires-3d-printed-space-rocket-engine/" target="_blank">LEAP 71</a> – a Dubai company that develops artificial intelligence models to generate rocket engines, told The National in an earlier interview that “a cut of that magnitude would be disastrous for the US”. "Many current and future programmes depend on Nasa’s personnel and institutional expertise. I don’t think it will happen at that scale, though. But projects will face increased scrutiny, especially under the efficiency standards promoted by figures like Elon Musk,” he said. Mr Kayser said if Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who founded payment processing firm Shift4, was confirmed as the new Nasa administrator, he was unlikely to “pursue anything radical”. “But right now, a lot remains uncertain," Mr Kayser added. "Private companies have little incentive to fund pure science missions, though there may be opportunities for Nasa to outsource certain aspects. In the current climate, it’s difficult to predict where this will lead." Nasa will live broadcast the splashdown of the SpaceX capsule carrying Crew-9 on its website and social media channels.