The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)
The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)

Future

Facebook access restored in Papua New Guinea after 'counter-terror' operation

Police chief says Facebook and Messenger were taken down as authorities tackled criminals abusing the social network

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

March 26, 2025