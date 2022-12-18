Meet the Lebanese fans who got engaged during Morocco's historic third-place play-off

A football fan made a surprise marriage proposal in the middle of Saturday's World Cup third-place match between Croatia and Morocco.

Souheil Adra, 46, dropped to one knee and presented the ring to Nisrine Kawa ... who said yes.

The happy couple, who are based in the US, were overwhelmed by fans chanting and cheering for them during the first half of the match.

Mr Adra arrived in Doha as a surprise and didn't even tell his future fiancee he would be at the game.

Mr Adra, who is a surgeon, couldn’t come as he was busy with work. But Ms Kawa, who works as a dermatologist, flew in to watch Morocco play France on Wednesday before attending the third-place match on Saturday.

“I told him that I wished he was with me in the France against Morocco match. I didn’t expect to see him in the stadium tonight and thought he wanted to make it a surprise, but when he showed me the ring, I was speechless,” she said.

“My mother and sister knew that he was going to propose to me but they didn’t say a word.”

Mr Adra said he arrived hours before the match after he managed to change his shift with a colleague. He wore a Morocco jersey and sat close to her but she didn’t notice him at the beginning.

“It was a big surprise for me," Ms Kawa told The National outside Khalifa International Stadium. "I feel shocked, happy and excited at the same time. That was unexpected.

“I still don’t believe what's just happened. It was the best moment of my life."

Ms Kawa, who has been living in the US for seven years, arrived in Doha last week after a request from her mother, who has a clinic in Qatar, to come and watch some of the Fifa World Cup.

“The whole idea came to me when Morocco qualified for the semi-final. Their victory motivated me to come. I wanted to celebrate the special occasion,” Mr Adra said.

“I arranged for this moment at stadium with her mother and sister.”

The couple said they felt proud and happy for what Morocco has achieved in the tournament.

“Everyone will remember this proposal now,” said Mr Adra.

