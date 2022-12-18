Lionel Messi trains for last shot at World Cup glory as Argentina prepare for France

Lionel Messi will have one final shot at World Cup glory when Argentina face holders France in the 2022 World Cup final on Sunday evening.

Messi, 36, is regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history and has won it all at club level, before finally leading Argentina to international success at the 2021 Copa America. The one glaring omission on Messi's glittering CV is the World Cup, with the heartbreaking defeat to Germany in the 2014 final the closest he has come to football's most famous prize.

The Barcelona legend and current Paris Saint-Germain star has one last opportunity to lift the World Cup after leading Argentina to the final in Qatar, where he has been one of the stars of the tournament. He shares the lead in the race for the Golden Boot on five goals, alongside PSG teammate and France's star man Kylian Mbappe.

Billed as one of the title favourites before the tournament got underway, Argentina's campaign got off to the worst possible start with the shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, but Messi and Co quickly regrouped to beat Mexico and Poland to top their group.

A 2-1 victory over Australia in the last 16 set up a dramatic quarter-final against the Netherlands, and Argentina looked to be cruising to victory with a 2-0 lead before the Dutch struck two late goals to force extra time and penalties.

After coming through a tense shootout, Argentina proved too strong for 2018 finalists Croatia in the semi-finals and now stand one win away from clinching the trophy.

The South American champions will face their biggest test of the tournament against a France side, who despite being depleted by injuries, have consistently proved their title credentials. France's only defeat came against Tunisia when they had already won their group, while knockout stage wins over Poland, England, and Morocco have put Les Bleus in a position to become the first nation to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Ahead of the showdown at Lusail Stadium, Messi and his Argentina teammates took part in one last training session at Qatar University on Saturday evening.

