Morocco stars Ziyech and Hakimi train for 'crazy' World Cup semi-final clash - in pictures

Coach Walid Regragui watched his Morocco stars prepare for their epic encounter with France and promised they will fight to achieve their “crazy” dream of a place in the World Cup final.

Morocco have already made history as the first African team – and the first Arab side – to reach the last four, having stunned Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their thrilling journey to the semis.

The Atlas Lions face the ultimate test against reigning world champions France on Wednesday, but Regragui says they are not yet finished.

“The further you get, the more difficult the games are. We are playing the world champions with world-class players and a very good coach, possibly the best in the world,” he said.

“But we will show great desire and try to pull off an upset. Why not reach the final of the World Cup?

“We’ve come to this competition to change mindsets within our continent. If we say the semi-final is enough, I don’t agree.

“We aren’t satisfied with the semi-final and being the first African team to do that. We want to go further.

“We are hungry. I don’t know if it will be enough but we want Africa to be on top of the world. I know we are not favourites but we are confident.

“You might think that’s crazy, but a bit of craziness is good.”

Images of the Morocco squad working out can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.