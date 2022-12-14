Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud tune up for blockbuster clash with Morocco - in pictures

France's World Cup stars tuned up for their World Cup semi-final against Morocco knowing they are just two games away from making history.

If Les Bleus beat the Atlas Lions on Wednesday, and then triumph in the final on Sunday, they will become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to retain the trophy following their triumph in Russia four years ago.

However, as the French stars, including Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann, trained in Doha, they insisted they will not “fall into the trap” of thinking a place in the final is theirs for the taking against the African champions.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane said on the eve of the semi-final: “We have a lot of experience and will not fall into the trap of thinking we’re favourites.

“If Morocco have reached the semi-finals it is not down to luck. They defend really well and it is going to be a really difficult game.

“It is up to us, with our experienced players, to push forward. We are going to have to fight really hard and we will not think it is easy.

“We have to give 100 per cent and fight until the end. You have to earn a place in the final.”

Morocco, the first African side – and first Arab nation – to have reached a World Cup semi-final, drew with Croatia in their tournament opener before going on to beat Belgium, Canada, Spain and Portugal.

They continue to carry the hopes of both their continent and the Arab world in Qatar.

Varane said: “I think they are a very solid team, very difficult to outmanoeuvre.

“They are writing history for their country and have amazing strength as a team. They have some really strong weapons, are good on the counter-attack and from set-pieces.

“We are expecting a very difficult match. We know there is no second chance. This is a very high level of competition we are playing at.”

Pictures of the French squad in their final training session before the match can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.