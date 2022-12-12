Trevor Noah meets David Beckham in Qatar at World Cup

Right after Trevor Noah's final episode of The Daily Show was broadcast, the South African comedian hopped over to Qatar to catch some World Cup matches, rubbing shoulders with other famous faces along the way.

On Sunday he posted a photo of himself at Al Thumama Stadium, where Morocco beat Portugal on Saturday, with British former footballer David Beckham, who Noah described as a "true legend and absolute gentleman".

"As a 15-year-old I destroyed so many pairs of shoes trying to figure out how to bend the ball like this man," Noah, 38, wrote in the caption on Instagram. "I never figured it out but yesterday he promised to buy me a new pair of predators."

In the comments, Beckham replied: "So good to see you man … Name any adidas predator and I’ll send you them."

A few hours later, he posted a photo of himself with retired striker and former Ivory Coast captain Didier Drogba, writing: "Find me a defender who says he could contain this man and I’ll find you liar. What a fun surprise to bump into my brother @didierdrogba. One of the greatest strikers the world has ever seen!"

Noah's last episode as host of The Daily Show was broadcast on Thursday. During the show, he thanked his viewers — "even the people who hate-watch".

He got emotional as he delivered one of his final monologues on the US talk show, giving special thanks to the black women who "shaped and nourished" him throughout his life and career.

He is stepping down from his role as host after seven years at the helm of the talk show, which is broadcast on Comedy Central.

He told audiences it had been "an honour" to host The Daily Show and that he did not take it for granted.

"I am grateful to you, every single one of you," he said.

Read more Why making Trevor Noah host of The Daily Show was a very smart choice

Noah revealed the news of his departure from the show personally in September, telling audiences he felt "like it was time".

"I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us — it was a crazy bet to make," he said.

"I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey, it's been absolutely amazing, it's something I never expected.

"We've laughed together, we've cried together ... but after seven years I feel like it's time, you know?"

Noah took over as host from fellow comedian Jon Stewart in September 2015, continuing the strong focus on political and news-related satire.

During his own tenure, he made stylistic changes and increased more millennial references, impersonations and characterisations for his comedy on the show.

— Press Association contributed to this report

Scroll through the gallery below to see more images of Trevor Noah over the past few years