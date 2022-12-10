Raheem Sterling back training with England ahead of France World Cup clash - in pictures

England attacker Raheem Sterling was back on the training pitch on Friday ahead of their quarter-final clash with France.

READ MORE Deschamps says Southgate does not get the credit he deserves in England

The 28-year-old did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s well-being following a robbery at his home in Surrey.

Sterling went back to the UK to deal with the matter but linked back up with England in Qatar on Friday as preparations gear up for the World Cup clash against France.

The forward was part of the 25-man group training at Al Wakrah Sports Complex on Friday afternoon.

Centre-back John Stones, midfielder Declan Rice and striker Callum Wilson were also training despite all three having some injury concerns over the past few days.

England 3 Senegal 0: player ratings

Expand Autoplay ENGLAND RATINGS: Jordan Pickford 8 - Got his hand to a Dia shot on 31 minutes. Stood firm in first half. Started kicking the ball long after England went ahead. Extremely vocal throughout, he’ll know that France will be a sterner test in the quarter-finals. Getty

“[Stones and Rice] are both in training,” manager Gareth Southgate told talkSPORT. “Callum Wilson has missed a little bit of training, so we’ve got to assess him.

“Raheem’s arrived back this morning so we’re going to have to assess exactly where he is at.

“He’s obviously missed a lot of training but great to have him back with the group.”

Despite his return to camp, Sterling is unlikely to feature in Southgate's starting line-up on Saturday but he does give the manager an additional attacking option from the bench.

England featured Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka on the flanks with Harry Kane in his usual centre forward role against Senegal.

Southgate also has Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish as wide attacking options.

Yout can see images from Friday's training session in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.