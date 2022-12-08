Fifa 'deeply saddened' by death of worker at World Cup training site

Football's world governing body, Fifa, said it was "deeply saddened" by the death of a migrant worker at a training site during the World Cup.

The Filipino citizen fell to his death while carrying out repairs at a resort used as a base for the Saudi Arabian national team, sports website The Athletic reported.

The specific date of the incident was not reported but it was said to be during the tournament.

"Fifa is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker's family," said the Fifa statement.

"Fifa will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker's passing have been completed."

Reuters stated that Qatar had launched a work safety investigation into the death.

Qatar's World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said in a statement that it was not involved in the Qatari investigation as "the deceased [was] working as a contractor, not under the remit of the SC [Supreme Committee]".