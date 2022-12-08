Argentina fan extends World Cup stay thanks to Arabic generosity

An Argentina supporter who was facing an early exit from Qatar has extended his World Cup adventure thanks to a helping of Arabic hospitality.

Gato Scheinaizen had his suitcase in tow and was ready to head home before his national side's quarter-final clash with the Netherlands on Friday as he had run out of money for accommodation.

The crestfallen fan was telling his tale of woe in an interview with the ESPN Futbol Argentina channel earlier this week when an Omani Good Samaritan intervened.

Ahmed Pato, a Doha-based radio presenter, joined the interview at a fan zone to offer Gato a free place to stay at his home.

“No travel, Habibi, Argentina will take the World Cup. Sit here and don’t travel,” Mr Pato told the fan in video footage widely shared on social media.

“No problem, sit in my home. No travel. Argentina is the best. In Qatar everyone is welcome. You are in your home.”

The kind offer was met with rapturous cheers by the overwhelmed fan and other Argentina supporters who were gathered in the area.

Mr Pato is seen lifting the man's luggage above his head as he prepares to take him to an unexpected stop on his Qatar journey.

“One of the craziest stories we have told so far in the World Cup,” said TV presenter Agustín Belachur.

Mr Pato said his gesture was in keeping with the true spirit of the beautiful game.

“This is how we treat our guests. Qatar is welcoming you all. Football brings all nations together as one.”