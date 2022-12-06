Brazil v South Korea ratings: Alisson 9, Richarlison 9; Hwang 7, Kim 4

Brazil showed the swagger of potential champions as they swatted aside South Korea 4-1 in their World Cup last-16 clash on Monday.

Vinicius Junior put the Selecao 1-0 up within seven minutes before Neymar, returning from an injury layoff, slotted home a penalty after 13 minutes as Brazil swept forward in wave after wave of attacks.

Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta added goals to put the South Americans 4-0 up at half-time.

The South Koreans showed fighting spirit in the second half and even managed to grab a 76th-minute goal through substitute Paik Seung-ho but they were completely outclassed on the night.

Brazil now face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday and, if they can get past Luka Modric and co – who beat Japan on penalties – there will be a semi-final showdown with either the Netherlands or South American rivals Argentina on December 13.

