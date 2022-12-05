England v Senegal ratings: Bellingham 9, Kane 8; Mendy 4, Sarr 6

England overcame a slow start to surge to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Senegal as goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka swept them into a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final clash with holders France.

The Three Lions took a long time to impose themselves on the African champions, a team they had never faced before, and survived a couple of scares before two goals late in the first half changed the match and it was no contest after the break.

The impressive victory extended England's all-time unbeaten run against African teams to 21 games, including eight in World Cups. Morocco, who face Spain on Tuesday, are now the only African team left in the tournament.

"Really tough. Knockout games are never easy," said Kane. "We've shown great maturity through the tournament. Mentality was top from the beginning and we took our chances when they came.

"We feel good, we've got good players getting forward and we're solid at the back. A really good day for us."

