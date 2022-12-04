England fans party in Doha ahead of Senegal World Cup clash - in pictures

Excited England fans were building up to the World Cup Round of 16 clash with Senegal enjoying a party atmosphere in Doha on Sunday.

Supporters in Qatar’s capital city were in a relaxed mood, with some already looking ahead to a potential quarter-final date.

At the Cabana Hop Garden in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Doha, some England supporters said their side should have “too much” for the African nation, with one adding: “I don’t think there’s anyone to fear”.

Coach Gareth Southgate is embracing the increased expectations and the chance to put smiles on supporters’ faces.

All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening as the Group B winners play their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time semi-final loss to Croatia in 2018.

“Part of the reason for doing the job is to bring happiness to others, frankly,” the England boss said. “Of course, we’ve got our own pride and we want to achieve professionally.

“But we have taken the country on two incredible journeys and you can feel that there’s the potential for another one and we want that to happen.

“We recognise the situation at home for everybody and we want to bring smiles to people’s faces as they get towards the end of this weekend.”

Pictures of fans enjoying Doha in the pre-match build-up can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.