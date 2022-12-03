Netherlands ratings v USA - Dumfries 9, Blind 9, De Jong 8

Netherlands defender Denzel Dumfries set up their first two goals and netted a decisive third to ensure a 3-1 victory over the United States on Saturday and a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Dumfries ended any hopes the Americans had of staging a rescue act after they had gone 2-0 down at halftime, tucking away a third goal for the Dutch that made sure of their victory and put the seal on an influential personal performance.

The USA had cut the deficit through Haji Wright in the 76th minute, but their hopes lasted just five minutes before Louis van Gaal's team wrapped up the win.

