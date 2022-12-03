Cameroon v Brazil player ratings: Tolo 8, Aboubakar 6; Martinelli 8, Jesus 6

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored a memorable late winner against Brazil and was then dismissed for whipping his shirt off in celebration – but his goal could not prevent their World Cup exit.

On what could have been an even greater night for the African side, another shock result this time did not have the desired outcome as Switzerland’s win over Serbia made Cameroon’s progress impossible, irrespective of the 1-0 victory at the Lusail Stadium.

For a brief period Aboubakar’s superb header in the third minute of added time had Cameroon believing in the impossible and federation president Samuel Eto’o frantically checking his phone in the VIP section for news from Stadium 974.

Aboubakar was shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt and when when the whistle sounded on Cameroon’s first World Cup win in 20 years they did not have long to wait to discover their fate. Their joy was dampened, though, after learning Serbia had not forced an equaliser.

