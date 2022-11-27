Belgium v Morocco ratings: Courtois 4, De Bruyne 5; Ziyech 9, Sabibi 8

Morocco claimed their first World Cup victory in 24 years as they upset a hugely disappointing Belgium 2-0 in a boiling atmosphere on Sunday.

The Morocco fans gave the match a vintage World Cup feel at the Al Thumama Stadium and Romain Saiss touched a Abdelhamid Sabiri free kick past Thibaut Courtois before Zakaria Aboukhal netted in added time to put Morocco top of Group F with four points, one ahead of Belgium.

READ MORE Morocco stun Belgium with famous World Cup victory to spark wild celebrations

"We played against one of the best teams in the world with big players, but we know that if you don’t give 100 per cent, it is impossible to win. With these players and these fans, anything is possible," said Morocco coach Walid Regregui, whose team have not conceded a goal in five games since he took over in September.

Belgium, who had scraped a 1-0 win over Canada in their opening game, again looked a pale shadow of the team who finished third in 2018 and climbed to second in the world rankings. They must now battle for a last 16 spot against Croatia.

Ratings from the match can be seen in the gallery above, To view the next image, just swipe.