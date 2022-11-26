England v USA player ratings: Maguire 8, Kane 6; Dest 6, Adams 8

England suffered a reality check as they were outplayed by the USA for long periods in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game.

A 6-2 thrashing of Iran on Monday sent fans' hopes soaring but Gareth Southgate's side were fortunate not to suffer a repeat of their 1950 World Cup calamity against the Americans.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic struck the crossbar for the Americans and they failed to take a host of first-half chances against an England team stuck in second gear.

England captain Harry Kane was restricted to half chances while the closest England came to scoring was a Mason Mount effort on the stroke of halftime.

While the result, and performance, was desperately disappointing, England top the group on four points and remain in the box seat to reach the last 16.

The United States, who drew with Wales on Monday, have two points and will go into their last game against Iran knowing a win could take them into the last 16.

