Wales v Iran player ratings: Cheshmi 7, Ezatolahi 8; Ramsey 4, Bale 4

Iran scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Wales 2-0 and breathe new life into a World Cup campaign overshadowed by anti-government protests at home.

Iran's players sang the national anthem before the Group B clash, having opted not to in their opener in Qatar, and were worthy winners against a Wales side reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of the World Cup.

Iran, who would have been eliminated with defeat, then punished Gareth Bale's Wales in the eighth minute of injury time through substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi's powerful drive.

The Iranians sent their thousands of fans at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium wild when Ramin Rezaeian clipped in a second goal on the counter-attack.

There were emotional scene as Iran's players and staff, including their Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, embraced on the pitch and took in the acclaim of their supporters.

