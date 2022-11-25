Harry Kane boost for England as he trains ahead of USA World Cup clash - in pictures

England manager Gareth Southgate has said captain Harry Kane will be fit to take on the United States in the World Cup clash at Al Bayt Stadium on Friday.

The Three Lions hammered Iran 6-2 in their opening Group B match but Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane suffered a knock after a clumsy challenge by Morteza Pouraliganji. He came off 25 minutes later and was sent for a precautionary scan.

But Kane trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday and he also joined his teammates on the pitch at England’s Al Wakrah camp on Thursday.

“He is good, he has worked a little bit more individually on Wednesday but he will back in with the team on Thursday and good for the game,” Southgate said.

“We just checked him out, just to see. I think sometimes when you are treating things it is important to know exactly what is there and that was all good.

“It is not so much the ankle. It is more the foot. It was a poor challenge really but I think it is one that fortunately we have got away with reasonably lightly.”

Southgate also said Harry Maguire was feeling better after the Manchester United centre-back was substituted having become ill in the closing stages of the Iran match.

