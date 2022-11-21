Where to watch Argentina v Saudi Arabia World Cup game and what time in the UAE?

The 2022 Fifa World Cup got under way on Sunday, with football returning to the forefront after an intense build-up to the first ever finals in the Middle East.

A grand opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium marked the beginning of a memorable event that brings the world's biggest sporting event to a new territory.

While the opening day of the World Cup had just the one game, there were three on Monday, with England getting off to a dream start with a 6-2 victory against Iran.

World Cup 2022 fixtures for Tuesday, November 22

Group C

Argentina v Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium)

Mexico v Poland (Stadium 974)

Group D

Denmark v Tunisia (Education City Stadium)

France v Australia (Al Janoub Stadium)

What time are the matches?

Argentina face Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the day at 1pm local time (2pm UAE). Then Denmark face Tunisia at 4pm (5pm UAE), followed by Mexico v Poland at 7pm (8pm UAE), and finally France v Australia at 10pm (11pm UAE).

Where to watch matches in the UAE?

Fans have a number of options to catch all the live action in the UAE. All games will be shown in beIN Sports. But there are other options as well for football fans in the Emirates.

In Abu Dhabi, fans can enjoy the games at Emirates Palace's dedicated World Cup fan zone which has open-air viewing spots at Oriental Cafe. Matches will be screened live on a supersized LED screen, with loads of food and beverage options.

Also, those in the capital can enjoy the matches in the comfort of VOX Cinemas. They have provided three packages: standard access to three matches for Dh135; five matches for Dh195; and season pass for all games for Dh495. Get more details of all venues showing matches in Abu Dhabi here.

Those in Dubai too have a number of options to chose from. The Football Park, DIFC, offers exquisite menus, private lounges with butlers and even chauffeur services. Or maybe you can try out Expo City Dubai's dedicated World Cup space called Fan City. Find out more here.

Players in focus

The greatest of all time? There are certainly many who believe that Argentina's Lionel Messi takes that honour. Winning the World Cup with his country would likely put that debate to rest, and he should get off to a winning start against Saudi Arabia.

Coach Lionel Scaloni will combine veterans Messi and Angel di Maria with younger players such as Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

Holders France have been hit hard by injury, with Real Madrid's Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema pulling out of the squad on the eve of the tournament.

Christopher Nkunku, also named in the initial group, has also been ruled out, as has PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe. Paul Pogba is not involved, as well as N'Golo Kante and Antony Martial.

However, with Kylian Mbappe, Bayern's Kingsley Coman, Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, AC Milan's Olivier Giroud and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann among the attacking options, France will always be a threat.

England v Iran