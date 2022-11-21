Fifa ticket app fault leaves fans shut out of England v Iran match

LIVE: Fifa World Cup in Qatar

Hundreds of fans were shut out of the England versus Iran game on Monday evening due to a fault with Fifa's e-ticketing system.

Supporters told of their frustration as they stood outside Khalifa International Stadium in Doha after kick-off at 4pm (5pm UAE). Tickets seemingly disappeared from the Fifa app.

"We cannot see our tickets and there is this line, so we don't know what is going on," one fan told Reuters before the match.

"There is no point in panicking at this point. Good luck to everybody else."

Avinash Fernando of Sri Lanka said “all the tickets I have have disappeared", from the app.

Sections of the stadium — which was sold out in advance of England's opening game — were empty well into the match, which England led by 3-0 at half time and were 6-1 up going into added time after 90 minutes.

Fifa said: “Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the Fifa ticketing app. Fifa is working on solving the issue.

“In the meantime, fans who are not able to access their mobile tickets should check the email accounts they used to register with the ticketing app for further instructions.

"In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium's Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support. We thank fans for their understanding as we work to fix the issue as soon as possible.”

England fan Paul Bine with the Hayya card that did not help his entry into the stadium. Andy Scott / The National

After the match, England fan Paul Bine told The National that he eventually managed to get into the ground after spending 90 minutes trying resolve the issue.

“I got to the stadium in plenty of time, around two hours before kick-off," Mr Bine said.

"I got to the front of the queue but my app with the QR code wasn’t working so they wouldn’t let me in.

"I got another card out with my Hayya code on but that wasn’t working either. It was a nightmare.

"It took me about an hour and a half to get it sorted, with another print out of my ticket. I only just made kick-off. It was worth it though; 6-2 was a great result.”