Ronaldo, Muller, Maradona, Pele: All-time top World Cup goalscorers - in pictures

The World Cup begins in Qatar this weekend when the host nation takes on Ecuador in Doha.

Reigning champions France begin their campaign two days later when they take on Australia looking to retain the trophy they won in Russia four years ago.

The French defeated 4-2 Croatia in the Moscow final when Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba – who misses this year's finals due to injury – and Kyilian Mbappe were among the scorers.

Griezmann, Mbappe – along with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Russia's Denis Cheryshev – finished second in the top-scorers chart with four goals.

But it was England's Harry Kane who secured the tournament's Golden Boot when the Three Lions captain ending up with six goals, helping his country to a fourth-place finish.

In Brazil 2014 – when Germany became world champions for a fourth time – it was Colombia's James Rodriguez who took home the Golden Boot after scoring six goals, finishing one ahead of Germany's Thomas Muller, and two clear of Lionel Messi of Argentina, Brazil's Neymar and Robin van Persie of the Netherlands.

In the gallery above you can see who makes the list of all-time World Cup finals goalscorers.