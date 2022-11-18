Kane, Saka and Sterling train with England ahead of Qatar World Cup - in pictures

Leicester City midfielder James Madison was the only player to miss England's World Cup training session in Qatar on Thursday.

Maddison, who was included in Gareth Southgate's squad despite having won his one and only cap back in 2019, limped out of the Foxes win at West Ham United last weekend.

The 25-year-old travelled to Doha with the rest of the squad on Wednesday and revealed that he had a scan before meeting up which showed a “positive” result.

But England decided Maddison should miss the latest training session due to the slight knee problem and are managing his workload ahead of their opening game against Iran on Monday.

Team doctors advised the squad to train in the midday sun to help with their acclimatisation process and match the timing with the Iran match that kicks-off at 4pm.

England's group also includes the United States and Wales, while the tournament kicks-off on Sunday when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador.

