Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison train with Brazil ahead of World Cup - in pictures

Samba stars in Italy to prepare for Qatar finals where they take on Serbia in their opening game

Gareth Cox
Nov 16, 2022
Five-time winners Brazil continued their World Cup preparations on Tuesday as the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Richarlison took part in a training camp in Italy.

Tite's samba stars are favourites to make it a sixth title in the Qatar finals that begin when the host nation face Ecuador this weekend.

Brazil's first Group G match is against Serbia next Thursday, before they take on Switzerland and finally Cameroon as they attempt to reach the knockout stages of the tournament being held in the Middle East for the first time.

The South Americans are taking nine forwards to Qatar with Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro and Rodrygo completing the attacking options alongside PSG's Neymar, Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison.

Brazil finished top of the CONMEBOL qualification group, six points clear of second-placed Argentina, while their last two matches were friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in France in September.

Richarlison scored two and Marquinhos the other as they defeated Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre, before thrashing Tunisia 5-1 four days later in Paris. Richarlison was among the goals again with Neymar, Pedro and brace from Raphinha completing the scoring.

In the gallery above you can see images of Neymar and Co training in Italy. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.

HOW BRAZIL QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: October 9, 2020. Brazil 5 (Marquinhos 16', Firmino 30', 49', Carrasco og 66', Coutinho 73') Bolivia 0: Brazil were up and running in style with Roberto Firmino and Phillipe Coutinho among the scorers in a rout of Bolivia. "There's always room for improvement, what's important is getting used to playing together," Brazil captain Casemiro said. "We'll adapt better as we play more games. That's what is important. We deserve congratulations today." Getty

Updated: November 16, 2022, 2:31 AM
