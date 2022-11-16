Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Richarlison train with Brazil ahead of World Cup - in pictures

Five-time winners Brazil continued their World Cup preparations on Tuesday as the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Junior and Richarlison took part in a training camp in Italy.

Tite's samba stars are favourites to make it a sixth title in the Qatar finals that begin when the host nation face Ecuador this weekend.

Brazil's first Group G match is against Serbia next Thursday, before they take on Switzerland and finally Cameroon as they attempt to reach the knockout stages of the tournament being held in the Middle East for the first time.

The South Americans are taking nine forwards to Qatar with Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro and Rodrygo completing the attacking options alongside PSG's Neymar, Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison.

Brazil finished top of the CONMEBOL qualification group, six points clear of second-placed Argentina, while their last two matches were friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in France in September.

Richarlison scored two and Marquinhos the other as they defeated Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre, before thrashing Tunisia 5-1 four days later in Paris. Richarlison was among the goals again with Neymar, Pedro and brace from Raphinha completing the scoring.

