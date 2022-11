World Cup squads: full list of 26-man teams selected for Qatar 2022

A list of players who have been called up by their respective teams for the November 20-December 18 World Cup in Qatar.

AUSTRALIA

Experienced central defender Trent Sainsbury was a surprise omission while teenage supersub Garang Kuol and former Scotland international Jason Cummings were included.

Goalkeepers:

Mat Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC).

Defenders:

Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense Boldklub).

Midfielders:

Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren).

Forwards:

Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Martin Boyle (Hibernian).

BRAZIL

Roberto Firmino left out, but Dani Alves makes the squad.

Goalkeepers:

Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders:

Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla).

Midfielders:

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United).

Forwards:

Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (Paris St Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid).

How Brazil qualified for Qatar 2022

Expand Autoplay HOW BRAZIL QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: October 9, 2020. Brazil 5 (Marquinhos 16', Firmino 30', 49', Carrasco og 66', Coutinho 73') Bolivia 0: Brazil were up and running in style with Roberto Firmino and Phillipe Coutinho among the scorers in a rout of Bolivia. "There's always room for improvement, what's important is getting used to playing together," Brazil captain Casemiro said. "We'll adapt better as we play more games. That's what is important. We deserve congratulations today." Getty HOW BRAZIL QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: October 9, 2020. Brazil 5 (Marquinhos 16', Firmino 30', 49', Carrasco og 66', Coutinho 73') Bolivia 0: Brazil were up and running in style with Roberto Firmino and Phillipe Coutinho among the scorers in a rout of Bolivia. "There's always room for improvement, what's important is getting used to playing together," Brazil captain Casemiro said. "We'll adapt better as we play more games. That's what is important. We deserve congratulations today." Getty

CAMEROON

Centre-back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui misses out.

Goalkeepers:

Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders:

Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)

Midfielders:

Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards:

Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)

COSTA RICA

No major omissions.

Goalkeepers:

Keylor Navas (Paris St Germain), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo).

Defenders:

Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios FC), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati).

Midfielders:

Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano) Jewisson Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas FC), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense).

Forwards:

Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano) Johan Venegas (Alajuelense).

CROATIA

The 2018 runners-up will be led by veteran captain Luka Modric, who will be heading to his fourth World Cup, with Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic and Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic also included in the squad.

Goalkeepers:

Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid).

Defenders:

Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).

Midfielders:

Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Lovro Majer (Stade Rennais), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (Salzburg).

Forwards:

Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim ), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split).

How Croatia reached Qatar 2022

Expand Autoplay HOW CROATIA QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: (Group H): March 24, 2021. Slovenia 1 (Lovric 15') Croatia 0: A surprise defeat for the 2018 World Cup runners-up as Sandi Lovric's early goal proved the match-winner. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said: "Congratulations to the home team. We didn't look good. We were trying to do something, but at the end, we didn't deserve anything but a defeat here." Getty HOW CROATIA QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: (Group H): March 24, 2021. Slovenia 1 (Lovric 15') Croatia 0: A surprise defeat for the 2018 World Cup runners-up as Sandi Lovric's early goal proved the match-winner. Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said: "Congratulations to the home team. We didn't look good. We were trying to do something, but at the end, we didn't deserve anything but a defeat here." Getty

DENMARK

Christian Eriksen made the list of 21 players before the remaining five names will be revealed after the last rounds of European fixtures.

Goalkeepers:

Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin).

Defenders:

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby).

Midfielders:

Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards:

Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (FC Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg).

How Denmark reached Qatar 2022

Expand Autoplay HOW DENMARK QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: (Group F): March 25, 2021. Israel 0 Denmark 2 (Braithwaite 13', Wind 67'): The Danes cruised to a comfortable win in their opening match thanks to goals from Martin Braithwaite and Jonas Wind. "We got what we came for - three points, and that's the most important," said Wind. "We scored two goals and stood up well defensively." Reuters

FRANCE

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014, while defenders Raphael Varanae and Presnel Kimpembe included in 25-man squad despite injury fears.

Goalkeepers:

Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola

Defenders:

Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders:

Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards:

Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku

France's Road to Qatar 2022

Expand Autoplay HOW FRANCE QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: (Group D) March 24, 2021. France 1 (Griezmann 19') Ukraine 1 (Sydorchuk 57'): The world champions took a deserved lead courtesy of a fine Antoine Griezmann finish, only for the Ukraine to equalise via a big deflection that wrong-footed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. France attacker Olivier Giroud said: "When you don't score the second goal against a team defending very well with determination ... then it's hard." AFP

JAPAN

Defender Yuta Nakayama was called up but will miss the World Cup after suffering an Achilles injury. Striker Shuto Machino took his place in the squad.

Goalkeeper:

Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truidense).

Defenders:

Yuto Nagatomo (Tokyo), Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart).

Midfielders:

Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Junya Ito (Reims), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad).

Forwards:

Takuma Asano (Bochum), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare).

SWITZERLAND

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka will lead Switzerland in his third World Cup, while Xherdan Shaqiri will head to his fourth at the age of 31.

Goalkeepers:

Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Philipp Kohn (Salzburg).

Defenders:

Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz).

Midfielders:

Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea, on loan from Juventus), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Salzburg), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Ardon Jashari (Lucerne).

Forwards:

Breel Embolo Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray, on loan from Benfica), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys).

Switzerland's route to Qatar 2022

Expand Autoplay HOW SWITZERLAND QUALIFIED FOR WORLD CUP 2022: (Group C): March 25, 2021. Bulgaria 1 (Despodov 46') Switzerland 3 (Embolo 7', Seferovic 10', Zuber 13'): Three goals in the first 13 minutes sealed the Swiss win with Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic and Steven Zuber scoring in quick succession. Switzerland manager Vladimir Petkovic said: “It was a tremendous start from us. Scoring three goals so early was fantastic. We could relax a bit.” EPA

UNITED STATES

Christian Pulisic headlines squad, while goalkeeper Zack Steffen misses out.

Goalkeepers:

Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders:

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders:

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

Forwards:

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

WALES

Veterans Gareth Bale and Joe Allen called up despite fitness concerns.

Goalkeepers:

Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders:

Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mephan (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders:

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards:

Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United)

