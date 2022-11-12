Salman Al-Faraj included after injury scare: Saudi Arabia name squad for 2022 World Cup

Al-Hilal midfielder Salman Al-Faraj has been included in Herve Renard's Saudi Arabia squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, despite sustaining a shoulder injury in a friendly on Sunday.

Saudi captain Al-Faraj was taken off at halftime during Saudi Arabia's 1-0 win over Iceland, but he will be fit for the tournament, Renard said.

"About Salman, we were scared, I think like all Saudi fans, when he fell down and was not able to continue the game. He has something in the shoulder, there is pain but it will be OK in a few days," the French coach said in a video posted by the Saudi team on Twitter on Wednesday.

Renard called up two goalkeepers - Mohamed Al-Owais and Nawaf Al-Aqidi - who are not first choices for Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr respectively. The third keeper, Mohamed Al-Yami, plays for second-tier Al-Ahly.

Saudi Arabia will play in Group C in Qatar along with Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

Saudi Arabia World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Mohamed Al-Yami

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Sultan Al-Ghanam, Mohammed Al-Breik, Saud Abdulhamid

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj, Riyadh Sharahili, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohamed Kanno, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Otayf, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdulrahman Al-Aboud, Salem Al-Dawsari, Hattan Bahebri

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad, Haitham Asiri, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan