Gareth Bale leads Wales World Cup squad despite injury concerns

Wales manager Rob Page called up the experienced Gareth Bale and Joe Allen despite fitness concerns as he announced the country's first World Cup squad in 64 years on Wednesday.

Bale, Wales's all-time top scorer with 40 goals in 108 internationals, admitted he was still not 100 per cent despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final victory last weekend.

He remains Wales' talisman, however, and played a key role in leading them to the World Cup, scoring all three goals in their play-offs against Austria and Ukraine.

Playmaker Allen, who has 72 caps, had been in fine form for Swansea City this season but has not played since September 17 after picking up a hamstring injury, with the club confirming he will not feature before the World Cup.

Cardiff City's Rubin Colwill, 20, will travel to his second major tournament - having earned his first call-up last year for Euro 2020 - despite an injury-hit season that has restricted him to only nine appearances in all competitions.

Forward Tyler Roberts, on loan at Queens Park Rangers, missed out after sustaining a calf injury and Rabbi Matondo was omitted having made only started five games since moving to Rangers.

Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against the United States on November 21 and also face Iran and England in Group B.

Wales squad

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mephan (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United)