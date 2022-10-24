World Cup football fans set to watch matches in style on Dubai superyachts

Scooping up some gold ice cream and sipping on champagne aboard a superyacht, Dubai resident Zubin Doshn expects to watch Qatar World Cup matches in style.

With hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to the region for the tournament next month, many are set to descend on the UAE due to limited accommodation in neighbouring host nation Qatar.

Qatar Airways has helped to organise a shuttle service operated by regional airlines in and out of Doha on match days from Gulf cities, including at least 60 daily flights to and from Dubai.

Hotels, restaurants and other venues in Dubai are gearing up to welcome the influx of visitors, as well as local fans, with World Cup-themed events and offers.

But some, including UAE resident Mr Doshn, are choosing to follow the games at sea.

“The expectation is very simple,” he said. "I'm sure I will have a good time with my family and friends and enjoy the luxury of Xclusive Yacht and watch the World Cup in the middle of the sea with all the great services they have and, of course, drink champagne.

Jainney Thakker, marketing manager of Xclusive Yacht, a chartering company, said demand for World Cup rentals was on the rise.

“We expect lots and lots of inquiries and lots and lots of bookings as well," said Ms Thakker.

"Personally I think when you talk about a game like football — it has a lot of emotional connect with all the people as well — and they’re really excited to watch their favourite players and favourite teams on the big screen and I think lots and lots of people are going to charter with us and we already have 15 bookings.”

At a cost of $20,000 per night, customers can rent a 140ft, three-deck yacht with a Jacuzzi and capacity for 30 guests.

The company also offers a shared service for groups of fans who want to watch the games together while experiencing the luxury of the yacht.

The World Cup kicks off on November 20, with the showpiece final on December 18.

