Saudi Arabia confirm Abu Dhabi training camp ahead of Fifa World Cup 2022

Saudi Arabia have confirmed their next training camp ahead of the Fifa World Cup will take place in Abu Dhabi and will feature five friendly matches.

The national team, getting set for a sixth global finals, will hold the third phase of preparations in the UAE capital from next Monday until November 10.

32 players made it to @Herve_Renard_HR squad for the third phase of preparations for World Cup. pic.twitter.com/eLrTmOGmuQ — Saudi National Team (@SaudiNT_EN) October 12, 2022

The get-together will include friendlies against North Macedonia, Albania, Honduras, Iceland and Panama. Those matches fall on October 22, 26, 30 and November 6 and 10, respectively. The Macedonia and Panama friendlies will be played at Zayed Sports City, while Saudi will face Albania and Honduras at Al Nahyan Stadium. The Iceland match will be held at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium.

On Wednesday, manager Herve Renard named a provisional 32-man squad for the Abu Dhabi camp, headlined by Al Hilal captain Salman Al Faraj and club teammate Salem Al Dawsari. Mohammed Kanno, Fahad Al Muwallad and Nawaf Al Abed have also been included.

Saudi, who contest consecutive World Cup finals following a 12-year absence until 2018, have been drawn in Group C in Qatar. They kick off their campaign against Argentina on November 22 before taking on Poland four days later. They round off the group on November 30, against Mexico.