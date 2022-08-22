UAE records 623 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE announced 623 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 1,010,399.

A further 640 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing this total to 988,787.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, with the toll remaining at 2,341.

The number of active cases fell slightly, to 19,271, as recoveries exceeded new infections for a third consecutive day.

The latest cases were identified as a result of 163,744 PCR tests.

More than 182 million tests have been carried out to date under a robust screening strategy aimed at limiting community transmission.

Daily case numbers have declined steadily in recent weeks and have remained below 1,000 since August 15.

Daily infections had surged earlier this summer, topping 1,800 on July 3.

Authorities have urged members of the public to remain committed to Covid-19 safety rules to help support the country's recovery from the pandemic.

Precautionary measures have eased in recent months in line with falling case numbers.

However, some rules remain in place to curb the spread of the virus, including wearing masks when in indoor public settings and following isolation protocols after a positive test.

A green pass status on the Al Hosn app — which is activated by a negative PCR test result — is still required to enter many public places in Abu Dhabi.