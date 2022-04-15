Coronavirus: UAE records 239 new cases

The UAE recorded 239 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally of infections to 895,018.

Another 431 people overcame the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 876,495.

No deaths have been reported since March 7 and this toll remains at 2,302.

The latest cases were confirmed after 256,333 additional PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Authorities have confirmed 100 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.44 per cent fully vaccinated.

Masks remain mandatory indoors across the UAE and officials have encouraged people to regularly sanitise their hands and avoid crowded places.

But rules are also lifting as the UAE cautiously emerges from the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the UAE said it would allow unvaccinated Emiratis to travel overseas from Saturday, April 16.

Citizens must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours of travel under the updated Covid-19 safety measures announced on Wednesday during the UAE biweekly Covid-19 briefing.

Read more What the UAE and Singapore got right in controlling Covid-19

Travellers under the age of 16 who are not vaccinated will not be required to take a PCR test on arrival in the UAE.

Authorities had banned unvaccinated citizens from travelling from January 10 as part of efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

The ban came into effect after the Omicron coronavirus variant prompted a surge in infection rates around the world.

Coronavirus pandemic around the world - in pictures