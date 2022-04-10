Coronavirus: UAE records 224 new cases

The UAE reported 224 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its overall tally of infections to 893,862.

Another 591 people recovered from the virus, taking this total to 874,040.

No deaths have been recorded in the Emirates since March 7. The death toll is 2,302 people.

The latest cases came following 233,862 PCR tests with about 150 million tests conducted to date.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination drives has helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

Authorities have reported that 100 per cent of the eligible population have received one Covid-19 vaccine dose, with 97.35 per cent fully vaccinated.

Officials, however, cautioned against complacency in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokeswoman for the UAE's healthcare sector, said urged people to continue to wear a mask inside, sanitise hands and avoid crowded places.

“Covid is still out there, and maintaining safety measures is still very important,” Dr Al Hosani said.

