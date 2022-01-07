UK troops to be posted in London to support NHS amid Omicron surge

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

British troops are to begin postings in London to support the National Health Service amid growing staff shortages because of Covid-19, the Ministry of Defence has said.

About 200 armed forces personnel are being made available to hospitals across the capital, which has been the centre of the Omicron outbreak with a surge in cases.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said this week that ministers hoped to “ride out” the latest wave without the need for further restrictions in England.

The ministry said those being made available to hospitals include 40 military medics and 160 general duty personnel to help fill gaps caused by NHS staff being unable to work through illness or isolation.

They will be sent in 40 teams of five – one medic and four support personnel – and will go to areas where the need is greatest.

It is expected they will be “on task” for the next three weeks.

Thirty-two military responders are also being provided to support the South Central Ambulance Service, working alongside paramedics until the end of March.

“The men and women of our armed forces are once again stepping up to support their dedicated colleagues in the NHS as they work hand-in-hand to protect the nation from Covid-19," said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

“They have shown their worth time and again throughout this pandemic, whether driving ambulances, administering vaccines or supporting patients in hospital, and they should be proud of their contribution to this truly national effort.”

But the Royal College of Nursing’s director for England, Patricia Marquis, said sending in the military meant the government could no longer deny there was a “staffing crisis” in the NHS.

“The Prime Minister and others can no longer be dismissive of questions about the ability of NHS staff to deliver safe care,” Ms Marquis said.

“Once the military has been brought in, where does the government turn next in a bid to ‘ride out’ the wave rather than deal with it?”

About 1,800 service personnel are already posted across the UK to support the civil authorities in their response to the pandemic.

They include 313 personnel who have been made available to the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust and 96 to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

More than 1,000 service personnel have been provided to support the vaccine booster programme.