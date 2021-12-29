UK announces more than £100m in aid to tackle Covid worldwide

Widening access to coronavirus testing and increasing oxygen supplies for countries in need will be backed by £105 million ($141.6m) of emergency aid, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

Ms Truss said there would be a particular focus on Africa, with funding to help tackle the spread of new variants.

It was also revealed that about 30 million doses of Covid vaccine had been donated by the UK internationally, as the one-year anniversary of the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was marked.

The £105m will go to vulnerable countries, allowing them to increase testing and improve access to oxygen supplies for ventilators.

It will also help to provide hygiene advice, products and access to hand-washing facilities, and for deep cleaning in schools, health centres and other public places.

It will also help to fund research into the spread of variants and support the UK’s expert emergency teams, which can be sent to hotspots.

“The UK is providing vital assistance to help tackle the spread of new variants around the world," Ms Truss said. "This is key to securing our freedom and ending this pandemic once and for all.

“I am proud that we have also delivered over 30 million vaccines to benefit our friends around the world this year. The UK is helping other countries most in need. No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

Doses donated by the UK have reached four continents and provided protection in countries including Angola, Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Malawi, Nepal and Rwanda.

The Foreign Office said 24.6 million doses had been donated to Covax, an initiative aimed at ensuring the fair distribution of vaccines worldwide, with 5.5 million given directly to countries in need.

The government has committed to donate 100 million doses around the world.

“The global pandemic has challenged health systems around the world and the best way to overcome this awful disease is to unite and stand side by side with our international partners," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“By supporting countries with the UK’s groundbreaking science and research into the spread of variants, improving access to oxygen and scaling up testing, we will help those most in need to chart their course out of the pandemic.

“I am proud that we have already delivered over 30 million vaccines to our friends abroad. The UK, as a global leader, is helping other countries most in need. No one is safe until everyone is safe.”

It comes a year after the UK became the first country in the world to approve the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus shot.

“Our fight against Covid in the UK and around the world would not have been possible without the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“Developed by brilliant scientists at Oxford and delivered on a not-for-profit basis thanks to AstraZeneca, this vaccine has provided 50 million doses to the British public and over 2.5 billion to more than 170 other countries.

“We can all be incredibly proud of – and grateful for – a jab that has saved many millions of lives.”