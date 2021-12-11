Coronavirus: UAE reports 78 new Covid-19 cases from 242,454 tests

There are 2,747 active cases in the Emirates

The National
Dec 11, 2021

Live updates: follow the latest news on Covid-19 variant Omicron

The UAE reported 78 coronavirus cases on Saturday, after an additional 242,454 tests were carried out.

Officials said no one died from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period.

The Emirates has recorded 742,719 infections and 2,151 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected on January 29 last year.

Another 72 people overcame the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 737,821.

There are 2,747 active cases in the Emirates.

Daily cases have remained below 100 since October 21. The country's extensive testing campaign and vaccination drive have controlled the spread of infection over the past couple of months.

More than 104 million PCR tests have been carried out to date and more than 22.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the past year.

According to official data, 100 per cent of the eligible population has received one dose of the vaccine while more than 90 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Read More
UAE researchers invent electric mask capable of 'zapping viruses'

Meanwhile, scientists in the UAE have invented an electric face mask they say is capable of killing viruses.

The device has two electrodes fitted to either side of a mask, which zap any viruses that enter the space, either completely destroying them or rendering them harmless.

The UAE University team, led by Dr Mahmoud Al Ahmad, have patented the idea and are now seeking investors to produce the masks at scale.

Updated: December 11th 2021, 10:12 AM
CoronavirusCovidPandemicsCovid 19 Vaccine
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Coronavirus: UAE reports 78 new Covid-19 cases from 242,454 tests
An image that illustrates this article Boosters 'give up to 75% protection against new variant'
An image that illustrates this article Los Angeles school board fires 500 unvaccinated employees
An image that illustrates this article Covid boosters offer 75% protection against Omicron, amid UK case surge